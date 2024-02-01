Labag sa Konstitusyon at hindi mangyayari ang banta ni dating Presidente Rodrigo Duterte na paghiwalay sa Mindanao sa Pilipinas, ayon kay dating Senador Panfilo Lacson.

Sa isang post sa X, tinukoy ni Lacson ang Article I ng 1987 Constitution, na nagsasaad na: “The national territory comprises the Philippine archipelago, with all the islands and waters embraced therein, and all other territories over which the Philippines has sovereignty or jurisdiction.”

Dahil sa naturang article sa ilalim ng 1987 Constitution, naniniwala ang dating senador na hindi mangyayari ang secession.

Nauna nang ibinasura ni Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, na nagmula sa Mindanao, ang banta ng dating Pangulo, binigyang-diin na ang paghihiwalay ay makaaapekto sa ekonomiya ng bansa.

“With due respect to the former president, I think right now the last thing that we want is to have the country divided,” pahayag ni Zubiri sa mga reporter sa isang chance interview.

“I think we should slow down with the fighting because what is important is the welfare of the public. I think all these fighting between the different groups is not going to be good for our economy,” dagdag pa niya.

“It’s not going to be good for our country, it’s not going to be good for our children and our children’s children.”

Sa isa pang serye ng pagbatikos at pagbabanta sa pamahalaan, nagbanta si dating Pangulong Duterte sa paghiwalay sa Mindanao sa Pilipinas.

Sinabi ni Duterte na sa kasalukuyan ay may “nangyayaring regrouping ng political arena” na magreresulta sa kampanya para ihiwalay ang Mindanao sa Pilipibas.

Tinutulan ni Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, na nagmula rin sa Mindanao, ang plano ni Duterte na kinabibilangan ng pangangalap ng mga pirma.

“I am against any suggestion of secession or separation of part of the Philippine territory,” ani Pimentel.

“We have to work tirelessly on making this nation function as a working effective State,” dagdag pa niya.