Bong, Lani sobrang excited sa bagong apo

Nag-text sa amin noong Miyerkoles ang isang malapit sa mag-asawang Congressman Jolo at Angel Revilla.

Ibinalita nito ang panganganak ni Angel.

Pinadala rin nito sa amin ang isang release mula sa office ng anak nina Senator Bong Revilla at Congresswoman Lani Mercado-Revilla.

Sabi sa release, “Cavite 1st District Representative Jolo Revilla and his wife, Angelica Alita-Revilla, are delighted to announce the safe arrival of a baby girl.

“In a statement, Cong. Jolo said: ‘Today is a very special day for us. We are very happy and grateful to announce the birth of our beautiful and healthy baby girl’.

“’We would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and warm wishes,’ he added.

“During a gender reveal party last August, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby girl. In his social media post, Cong. Jolo said that their heart is bursting with joy and that they can’t wait to meet their precious daughter and watch her grow.”

Ayon naman sa talent manager/entertainment columnist na si Manay Lolit Solis, sobrang na-excite sina Bong at Lani sa pagdating ng kanilang bagong apo.

“Sobrang saya nila sa bago nilang apo. Feeling ko rin suwerte ang baby girl nina Jolo, Angel at magiging mas successful ang second season ng ‘Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis’ ni Bong sa pagdating ng bago nilang apo,” tsika ni Manay Lolit.

Sa Linggo na ang pilot episode ng ‘Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis’ ni Bong.

(Jun Lalin)