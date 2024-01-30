Phoenix aasahan muli pasabog ni RJ Jazul

DINOMINA nina veteran sniper RJ Jasul at ng Phoenix ang Magnolia 103-85 sa Game 3 ng PBA Commissioner’s Cup semis nitong Linggo sa MOA Arena para makaiwas sa sweep at ilapit ang deficit 2-1.

Umahon pa mula 21-point deficit sa second quarter ang Fuel Masters, na-outscore ang Hotshots 65-34 sa second half para ekisan ang 100th win ng prangkisa.

Babalik ng Pasay venue ang magkatunggali para sa Game 4 ngayon. Naghihintay na sa finals ang San Miguel.

“Now that Game 3 is done, we’re gonna prepare for Game 4,” ani Fuel Masters coach Jamike Jarin. “Definitely coach Chito (Victolero) and Magnolina will be coming in strong on Game 4, so we’re just gonna rest our bodies and get ready for what they’re gonna give.”

Sa misyong ibuhol ang series sa tigalawang laro, muling aasa si Jarin kina Jazul, import Johnathan Williams, Jason Perkins, Javee Moco at Ken Tuffin.

Umiskor ng 13 pataas lahat ng starters ng Phoenix, samantalang sa kabila ay sina Tyler Bey (18) at Paul Lee (17) ang nagsumite ng double figures sa first five ni coach Chito Victolero, at si Calvin Abueva (14) off the bench.

Ayaw pang isuko ng Phoenix ang conference nila, do-or-die pa rin ngayon kaya asahan ang matinding pukpukan. Gusto naman ng Magnolia na tapusin na ang series para umabante.

“In the two games they won, they had either more second-chance points or rebounding,” punto pa ni Jarin. “Last time, we were able to control both of those things.”

Sa huling laro, plus-8 sa rebounding at plus-20 sa second chance points ang Phoenix.

Inaasahan ni Jarin ang adjustment ng counterpart.

“They’re gonna pound themselves inside so we have to be ready for that,” dagdag ng Phoenix coach. “And they’re gonna come in with a lot of physicality.” (Vladi Eduarte)