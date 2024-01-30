Parusa ng kalikasan, babala ng alien

Mga ka- Misteryo Magandang Araw! May babala ang mga Alien o Ekstra Terestriyal sa tao na dapat pakinggan dahil buhay ang nakasalalay dito.

Yan ang misyon ng mga ET nang bigla silang lumanding o sumulpot sa Miami Mall sa Florida USA.

Yan ang paksa natin ngayon:

Sa ating programa sa DZRH Gabi Ng Misteryo, ibinunyag ni Priscilla Wheeler, isang Alien/ET Contactee sa Miami na dumating ang mga nilalang sa Bayside Mall para magbigay ng babala doon at sa mga tao sa buong mundo.

Misteryo: “So what was that? Do you have any message? Did you just received any message from alien beings before this incident in Miami Mall Florida?”

Priscilla: “Yes the message I received was that, they were not here for any threatening type of reason. They’re actually work for the evolution of humanity as we are currently going through huge shift in consciousness.”

Misteryo: “That was given to you before this New Year Incident. Right Ms Priscilla?”

Priscilla: “It was given around exactly the same time.”

Misteryo: “So that means it’s true that they arrived during that time?”

Priscilla: “The timing is exactly…it matches exactly to the videos…”

Misteryo: “Where did they come from?…from other dimension?…from other planets or any star system?”

Priscilla: “I’m not quite sure exactly what star system because the time is very different compared to earthly time…I can tell you that my interaction was very clear that they are not here to harm. They are here to support the evolution of humanity.”

Misteryo: “What should we do and I think it’s about time that we connect to higher beings? We have to listen to them.”

Priscilla: “Meditation and prayer both and spend time with nature, part of you connects to these beings because they are also with the mother nature. Miami right now is going through huge shifting, constructions tearing down alot of natural … Everglades…tearing down acres of land…”

Sa patuloy na talakayan sa DZRH Gabi ng Misteryo inilahad Dr Jo Bilasano Reiki Master na nakabase aa Russia ang mensaheng nasagap niya na ang paglantad ng alien beings sa Miami ay warning na posibleng disiplinahin ng elemento ng tubig ang mga tao dahil sa paninira sa kalikasan.”

