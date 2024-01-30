Junna Tsukii asar sa tawag ng referee

PANAY hinanakit na naman at pagkadismaya ang nararamdaman ni 2022 Birmingham World Games gold medalist Junna Tsukii matapos mabigong masungkit ang tansong medalya sa katatapos lang na Karate 1 Premier League – Paris 2024 nitong nagdaang weekend sa Paris, France.

Naglabas ng kanyang sintimyento sa social media ang Filipino-Japanese karateka matapos matalo laban kay World No. 3 Moldir Zhangbyrbay ng Kazakhstan kasunod ng hindi umano tamang pagtawag ng puntos ng mga referee sa naturang torneo, kung saan tumapos ito sa ikalimang pwesto katabla si Yulia Palashevska ng Ukraine.

Muling ibinuhos ng 32-anyo s na Pasay-born karateka na nagwagi ng titulo sa 2019 Southeast Asian Games at bronze medalist sa 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games matapos umanong makaranas ng hindi patas na tawag sa mga hurado at referees.

“Even though it’s always the same referee who makes the decisions in this strange VR (Virtual Reality) game. I wonder why he’s able to be the referee at the medal match stage so many times. If VR is supposedly accurately check things in slow motion, is so suitable, what on earth should players rely on when playing matches?” pahayag ni Tsukii patungkol sa isang referee na hindi binigyan ng puntos ang patama nito sa ulo ni Zhangbyrbay na makikita sa inilabas nitong video.

“For this referee, just one game is a point, and if you judge it based on your mood, it may not hurt pr itch, but for us, it’s just one shot that we practiced despereatly with hours of blood and sweat. I beg of you, please do it fairly.” (Gerard Arce)