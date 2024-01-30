DOT napiling host sa international dive expo

Pangungunahan ng Department of Tourism (DOT) ang pinakamalaking platform para sa diving community, Philippine International Dive Expo (PHIDEX) na may temang “Heart of Asia’s Diving: Collaboration for the Ocean Community.”

Ang DOT ang napiling host sa event na isasagawa sa February 23 hanggang 25, 2024 sa World Trade Center (WTC), Pasay City.

Ayon kay DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, layon nitong mapatatag ang diving portfolio ng bansa at ipakita ang competitive edge ng bansa bilang diving destination para sa mga adventurer at enthusiasts.

“Being one of the 18 mega biodiverse countries in the world, the Philippines boasts a multitude of marine species from across our regions of over 7,641 islands. I encourage our fellow Filipinos and foreign friends to come and visit us, and see for yourselves the beauty in our waters, finding more reasons to love the Philippines through the PHIDEX.”

Matatandaang kinilala ang Pilipinas bilang World’s Leading Dive Destination sa World Travel Awards.

Limang magkakasunod na beses na ring nagwagi ang Pilipinas bilang Asia’s Leading Dive Destination.

Katuwang ng DOT sa event ang Underwater 360, organizer of the Asia Dive Expo (ADEX), para sa exhibition component ng PHIDEX 2024.

Inaasahang dadalo sa expo ang higit 100 exhibitors.

Kinabibilangan ito ng dive resorts, dive shops, training agencies, insurance companies, equipment manufacturers, marine conservation associations, at National Tourism Organizations.

(Natalia Antonio)