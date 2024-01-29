Rey Adrian Remogat lumundag na sa UP

TINAPOS na ni sophomore scoring guard Rey Adrian Remogat ang mga espekulasyon ng paglipat sa ibang koponan matapos nitong pormal na tumalon sa University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons upang tulungan ang 84th season University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champions na mabigyan ng matinding arsenal.

Naging runner-up sa Most Valuable Player award si Remogat kay season MVP at Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao ng De La Salle Green Archers, gayundin nang maging miyembro ng Mythical Five para sa University of the East Red Warriors, kung saan inaasahan sana itong maging pangunahing sandalan ng koponan pagdating sa opensa bilang kapitan rin para sa rebuilding na Recto-based squad.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to UE for providing me with the opportunity to be where I am today. I will forever be indebted to all of you for the opportunity you gave in shaping my present and future,” wika ni Remogat sa inilabas na statement ng UP.

“But now it’s time for me to make a decision for what my family needs and where I can grow as an athlete. This decision is not easy, but it is a necessary step in my journey. After careful consideration with my family and loved ones, I believe the next step of my career is playing for the UP Fighting Maroons in Season 88 to 89.”

Isa na si Remogat, na kumukuha ng Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) major in Business Management, na umalis ng koponan makaraang lisanin din nina Kyle Paranada patungong UST Growling Tigers at Gani Stevens na susundan nito sa UP Fighting Maroons.

Kumakamada ang 5-foot-10 guard ng averages na 16.5 puntos, 6.36 rebounds, 8.57 assists at dalawang steals kada laro sa 86th season, habang kinana nito ang kanyang career-high laban sa Far Eastern University Tamaraws noong Nobyembre 5 sa 34 puntos.

Isa si Remogat sa mga umalis sa dating koponan ngayong taon kabilang sina dating San Beda Unievrsity Red Lions Jacob Cortez na lumipat sa La Salle at isa pang scoring guard na si Kean Baclaan ng National University Bulldogs na matunog na lilipat rin ng La Salle.

Maaaring pumalit si Remogat sa pwestong maiiwan ni ace playmaker JD Cagulangan, na tinitimbang pa ang nalalabing taon sa Katipunan squad, habang mas palalakasin nito ang guard position para kay head coach Goldwin Monteverde para opisyal na makalaro sa season 88th para magsilbi ng isang taong residency.

Ilan sa mga makakasama ni Remogat sa UP sina Janjan Felicilda, Gerry Abadiano, Harold Alarcon, Chicco Briones, Terrence Fortea, Sean Alter, Seven Gagate, Reyland Torres, Cyril Gonzales, Sean Torculas, Luis Pablo at reigning Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez.

“I look forward to learning from coach Gold (Monteverde) and experiencing the support of the UP community. UP, here I come. UP Fight!” bulalas ni Remogat. (Gerard Arce)