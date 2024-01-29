Justin Brownlee sobrang na-miss ng Ginebra

NATAPOS ang title defense ng Ginebra sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup nang walisin ng San Miguel Beer 3-0 sa kanilang best-of-three semis, pero e-exit ang Gin Kings na bitbit ang mga natutunan.

Mga leksiyon na magagamit ng crowd favorites sa susunod na torneo, ang Philippine Cup.

“I thought we developed some character in the series and we are going to bring that character in the all-Filipino,” paniniguro ni coach Tim Cone pagkatapos ng 94-91 loss sa MOA Arena nitong Linggo.

Pero baka nag-iba ang ihip ng hangin kung si Justin Brownlee pa rin ang import nila.

Mula 2016, naka-anim na kampeonato ang Gins at si Brownlee – dalawa sa Commissioner’s (2018, 2023). Noong huli ay laban pa sa bigating guest team Bay Area Dragons ng Hong Kong.

Pero nag-positive si Brownlee sa banned substance sa 19th Asian Games matapos ihatid ang Gilas Pilipinas sa gold medal sa Hangzhou. Hanggang dalawang taon ang posibleng suspensiyon, wala pang ibinababa ang FIBA pero hindi bumalik si Brownlee sa Ginebra.

Sa halip, si Tony Bishop ang kinuha ng defending champions.

Swak si Bishop, hindi nga lang kasing-dominante ni Brownlee.

“Tony was a great import for us, he filled our holes but he wasn’t a dominant import where we can constantly feed him the ball,” dagdag ni Cone. “Our local guys stepped up, that will bode them well for the all-Filipino.”

Ang mga tulad nina Jamie Malonzo, Maverick Ahanmisi, Christian Standhardinger, Scottie Thompson, LA Tenorio at Japeth Aguilar, nahasa nang magkakasama import-less tournament na magsisimula sa March.

Sa mga susunod, gusto pa rin ni Cone na ibalik si JB.

“Justin is our guy, and Tony knows that,” giit ng winningest coach ng liga. “If Justin gets over the suspension, Justin is going to be our import for the foreseeable future.” (Vladi Eduarte)