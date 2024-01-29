Cover ng magazine sa Australia: Anne Curtis mas sikat daw kay Taylor Swift

Asia’s Sweetheart nga ang tawag kay Anne Curtis ng isang sikat na magazine sa Australia.

Yes, si Anne nga kasi ang cover ng Good Weekend Magazine.

“Good Weekend Magazine is back for 2024.

“In this issue:⁠ The Aussie-born celebrity you’ve never heard of; Egypt-mania takes over; The vandals cutting down trees for a better view; Derryn Hinch on his many marriages. Plus all your favourite columnists.

“On the cover: She’s ‘Asia’s sweetheart’, but have you heard of Aussie-born celebrity Anne Curtis?

“In the Philippines, @annecurtissmith is the mega-celebrity Australia doesn’t know it has: mobbed in the streets of Manila and more popular than Taylor Swift. For the film and TV star, it’s a long way from her upbringing in rural Victoria.”

Oh, kabog, ‘di ba? Ang bongga ng deskripsyon nila kay Anne, lalo na ang mas sikat kay Taylor Swift!

At siyempre, agree naman ang mga netizen, lalo na ang mga Pinoy fan ni Anne, sa chikang ito ng naturang magazine.

Heto nga ang mga chika nila:

“The Philippines Princess of all Media and Multimedia Superstar.”

“The one girl who turned down JB. Truly a Queen!”

“Asia’s Superstar!”

“Our very own multi talented superstar.”

“A beautiful soul through and through, don’t think Yarrawonga will ever have a star that shines brighter.”

“Our Superstar.”

“Absolutely loved seeing you grace the cover of Melbourne’s iconic publication @annecurtissmith. The Good Weekend mag lived up to its name by giving us a good long weekend read, presenting the people of Naarm on the multifaceted elements of what it means to be an Aussie-Filipina, and the sometimes complicated realities of growing up as a ‘third culture kid’. Keep conquering the world with your grace, beauty, and advocacy for children both in Pinas and abroad. Now more than ever, @unicefphils need voices like yours to give voice to the voiceless. It’s your generous advocacy that makes us proud to call ourselves #fANNEatics.”

Bongga! (Dondon Sermino)