Pinuri ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) kaugnay ng paglulunsad ng simulta­neous ceremonial switch-on sa Manila, Cebu, at Lanao del Norte na nagpapakita ng unification ng Philippine grid at upang ganap na maipatupad ang maayos na operasyon ng Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection na kung saan mismong ang Pangulo ang nanguna.

Ayon kay Marcos lubos siyang nasisiyahan dahil sa wakas ay maisasakatuparan na ang energization ng 450MV MVIP. Na kung saan ani ni Marcos ito ay kauna-unahan sa ating kasaysayan na tatlong major power grid na kinabibilangan ng Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao ay pawang konektado na sa isa’t isa.

“A 184-circuit kilometer high voltage direct current submarine cable with the transfer capa­city of 450MW now connects the Mindanao and Visayas Grids via Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte and Santander in Cebu. This infrastructure allows the power generated in Minda­nao to supply our homes and establishments in Visayas and now all the way to Luzon and Vice Versa. Indeed, this interconnection will unlock enormous socio-economic development potential for both Visayas and Minda­nao. The realization of our one nation, one grid aspiration is definitely crucial turning point for this country in ensuring reliable power at all the times,” ani Marcos.

“NGCP is honored to operationalize this landmark energy project conceptualized during then President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr.’s visionary leadership, now fully rea­lized under the leadership and guidance of the administration of his son and namesake, Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. This event marks the successful energization at full capa­city of this monumental undertaking, a vision of unifying the grid proudly coming to fruition under NGCP,” ani ng NGCP.

Naisip ang interconnection noong 1980s ngunit ito ay inabandona ng pamahalaan dahil sa maraming hamon na haharapin. At noong 2011 ang NGCP bilang isang pribadong transmission concessionaire ay muling binuhay ang anumang pag-aaral ukol sa plano at programa.

“Surveys on the original eastern route envisioned by government presented technical challenges and geophysical hazards, including underwater volcanic activi­ty, unexploded ordnances from the Battle of Surigao, and strong seabed current. NGCP then turned west. A route study beginning in Northwestern Mindanao, crossing over to load center Cebu province, was completed in 2015, with results sho­wing no threat of volcanic activity, and lesser seismic hazards and regional fault compared to the eastern route,” dagdag ng NGCP.

At noong Abril 2017 ay naghain ang NGCP ng aplikasyon sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) upang ipatupad ang MVIP at ang naturang proyekto ay inaprubahan noong Hulyo 2017 na nagkakahalaga ng P51.3 bilyon.

“The MVIP, which unites the Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao grids, is identified as integral to economic development through the delivery of stable power transmission services and enabling of energy resource sharing. Despite various challenges­, NGCP remained committed to the completion of this project which is a testament to our dedication and commitment to fulfilling our mandate of improving, upgrading, expanding, and reinforcing the Philippine power grid,” ani pa ng NGCP.

Ang MVIP ay binubuo ng 184 circuit-kilometer (ckm) High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) submarine transmission line na nakakonekta sa power grids ng Mindanao at Visayas na may transfer capacity na 450MW expandable hanggang 900MW. Ang naturang proyekto ay mayroon ding nakapaloob na converter stations sa parehong rehiyon na mahigit sa 500ckm of overhead lines na siyang mag-facilitate ng flow ng kuryente.

“While certified as an Energy Project of National Significance (EPNS), the project still encountered various difficulties particularly on right-of-way due to opposition of landowners and long and tedious judicial processes, protracted permitting process by local government units, security issues in certain areas in Mindanao, various requests for rerouting, submarine cable damage by an external party, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In September 2023, the Cebu-Magdugo 230kV line, which is crucial to fully utilize the 450MW transfer of power on the Visayas side, was also the subject of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court,” paglilinaw ng NGCP.

Pinuri naman ng NGCP ang Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) sa suportang ipinakita nito upang makipag-ugnayan sa mga Local Government Units na lubhang apektado ng paglalagyan ng mga transmission projects.

“With the DILG’s assistance, NGCP was able to secure 26 building permits from affected LGUs traversed by MVIP. We are grateful for the assistance of Sec. Benhur Abalos who extended every accommodation and went as far as appointing Asst. Sec. Odie Pasaraba who has been invaluable in our coordination with the LGUs,” ayon sa NGCP.