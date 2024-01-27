Xyriel hagulgol sa surprise ng dyowa

Feeling ‘nene’ si Xyriel Manabat, sa sobrang pagpapa-cute, with matching iyak, dahil sa surpresa sa kanya ng dyowa niya, bilang pagsalubong sa kanyang birthday.

“Most of the time I’m the party or surprise organizer. I plan and watch my family/friends/loved ones enjoy their day. Witnessing other makes arrangements or preparations for the person they love had me feeling quite emotional and envious at some point.

“I caught myself asking when is my turn? Don’t get me wrong my parents always make sure and give a hundred percent effort to give me a birthday I deserve.

“But sometimes wag kayo plastic minsan umaasa or hopia tayo na may ibang gagawa satin bukod sa pamilya natin ng mga ganiyang paganap ganap na surprises. Hahahaha.

“With that… I would want to express super duper appreciation to this special person who made this effort! Coming from someone na never ko in-expect na may gantong side pala, hahahahahaha.

“A best friend of mine na nakilala kong torpe or nakokornihan sa mga gantong gimik, wala bumigay at pina-experience sakin ang matagal ko nang iniiyakan at wini-wish na klase ng salubong.

“Love, thank you for making sure you give your very best para magkaron ako ng gantong birthday! Thanks for giving me the best teenage life na babaunin ko palagi, hihi.

“Salamat sa pagsama sakin sa pagtuklas ng mundo at ibat ibang kalsada. Hahahahahahaha. To more road trips and gala sa ating journey mahal!

“Thanks for always saving me and showing me what the world has to offer. Thank you for making me experience for showing me and for making me feel what love is.

“Thank you rin po of course sa family ko sa effort and support samin!

“Excuse my ugly crying at sa boses kong hindi ko alam na nasa voice box ko pala kasi akala ko maangas ako matapang ako siga ako, e ewan sino ‘yang bubulol-bulol magsalita na ‘yan, napakaarte. Hahahahaha!

“Anyways…cheers to twenteen!”

Oh, di ba?

Anyway, siyempre ay binati si Xyriel ng lalaking nakabuntis sa kanya (sa ‘Senior High’), si Elijah Canlas. (Dondon Sermino)