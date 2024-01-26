Inilunsad ng NGCP ang simultaneous ceremonial switch-on sa Manila, Cebu, at Lanao del Norte nagpapakita ng unification ng Philippine grid at upang ganap na maipatipad ang maayos na operasyon ng Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection.

Nitong Enero 26, 2024 ay pinangunahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr ang energization ceremony samantalang ang NGCP’s Dumanjug Converter Station sa Cebu, at ang Lala Converter Station sa Lanao del Norte ay sinaksihan naman ng mga national at lokal na opisyal ng pamahalaan.

“NGCP is honored to operationalize this landmark energy project conceptualized during then President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr.’s visionary leadership, now fully realized under the leadership and guidance of the administration of his son and namesake, Pres. FerdinandMarcos, Jr. This event marks the successful energization at full capacity of this monumental undertaking, a vision of unifying the grid proudly coming to fruition under NGCP,” ani ng NGCP.

Naisip ang interconnection noong 1980s ngunit ito ay inabanduna ng pamahalaan dahial sa maraming hamon na haharapin. At noong 2011 ang NGCP bilang isang pribadong transmission concessionaire ay muling binuhay ang anumang pag-aaral ukol sa plano at programa.

“Surveys on the original eastern route envisioned by government presented technical challenges and geophysical hazards, including underwater volcanic activity, unexploded ordnances from the Battle of Surigao, and strong seabed current. NGCP then turned west. A route study beginning in Northwestern Mindanao, crossing over to load center Cebu province, was completed in 2015, with results showing no threat of volcanic activity, and lesser seismic hazards and regional fault compared to the eastern route.,” dagdag ng NGCP.

At noong Abril 2017 ay naghain ang NGCP ng aplikasyon sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) upang ipatupad ang MVIP at ang naturang proyekto ay inaprubahan noonhg Hulyo 2017 na nagkakahalaga ng 51.3 bilyong piso.

“The MVIP, which unites the Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao grids, is identified as integral to economic development through the delivery of stable power transmission services and enabling of energy resource sharing. Despite various challenges, NGCP remained committed to the completion of this project which is a testament to our dedication and commitment to fulfilling our mandate of improving, upgrading, expanding, and reinforcing the Philippine power grid,” ani pa NGCP.

Ang MVIP ay binunuo ng 184 circuit-kilometer (ckm) High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) submarine transmission line na nakakonekta sa power grids ng Mindanao at Visayas na may transfer capacity na 450MW expandable hanggang 900MW. Ang naturang proyekto ay mayroon ding nakapaloob na converter stations isa parehong rehiyon ana mahigit sa 500ckm of overhead lines na siyang mag-facilitate ng flow ng kuryente.

“While certified as an Energy Project of National Significance (EPNS), the project still encountered various difficulties particularly on right-of-way due to opposition of landowners and long and tedious judicial processes, protracted permitting process by local government units, security issues in certain areas in Mindanao, various requests for rerouting, submarine cable damage by an external party, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In September 2023, the Cebu-Magdugo 230kV line, which is crucial to fully utilize the 450MW transfer of power on the Visayas side, was also the subject of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court,” paglilinaw ng NGCP.

Pinuri naman ng NGCP ang Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) sa suportang ipinakita nito upang makipag-ugnayan sa mga Local Government Units na lubhang apektado ng paglalagyan ng mga transmussion projects.

“With the DILG’s assistance, NGCP was able to secure 26 building permits from affected LGUs traversed by MVIP. We are grateful for the assistance of Sec. Benhur Abalos who extended every accommodation and went as far as appointing Asst. Sec. Odie Pasaraba who has been invaluable in our coordination with the LGUs,” stated the company,” ani pa ng NGCP.

Bilang panimula ay mayroong load na 22.5 MegaWatts (MW) ang daladala ng high voltage submarine at overhead lines mula Mindanao hanggang Visaya sa kanyang uring sa kanyant energization noong Abril 30, 202 at unti-unting itinaas sa kanyang kapasidad.

“Parts of the MVIP were already completed in 2022, such as the Lala-Aurora 138kV Transmission Line, the 350kV Submarine Cable, and Cable Terminal Stations in Santander, Cebu, and Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte.,” pagwawakas ng NGCP.