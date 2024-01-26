May pakiusap kay Madam Cory: Kris Aquino nahihirapan nang maging malakas

Sa pamamagitan ng Instagram story ay inalala ni Kris Aquino ang kaarawan ng kanyang ina, si former President Cory Aquino, na kung nabubuhay ngayon, ay 91 years old na sana.

Pumanaw si Madam Cory noong August 1, 2009, sa edad na 76.

Anyway, sa Instagram story nga ni Kris ay pinakita niya ang kanyang mukha na humpak o payat pa rin, at may mga pantal.

At heto nga ang madamdaming mensahe ni Kris, o pakiusap na rin sa kanyang pumanaw na ina…

“Unfortunately, I’m suffering from a bad flare and very clogged sinus passages. Even after nearly 15 years, any child who has lost their mom will agree, we still miss them so much.

“I keep going because I saw how much my mom endured: through all her procedures, chemotherapy, radiation etc because she felt her kids weren’t ready and needed time to accept that she’d no longer be around.

“Mom, may I have even just 20% of your courage & ability to surrender to God’s will?

“It’s getting more difficult to stay strong…”