NTF-ELCAC positibo sa tulong ni UN Rapporteur Khan

Tiwala ang pamahalaang Pilipinas na ang sampung-araw na pagbisita rito ni United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan ay makakatulong nang malaki sa pagpapatibay ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na mapayabong ang malayang pamamahayag.

Ito ang inihayag ni National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) Executive Director and Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. sa virtual press conference ng task force nitong Huwebes.

“Ms. (Irene) Khan’s visit may provide an opportunity for constructive dialogue and cooperation on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression in the country” ang tinuran ni Torres.

“It may also result in concrete recommendations and follow-up actions that could address some of the existing challenges and gaps in this area. The result of our interaction with Ms. Khan will have an impact on the Philippines’ standing before the international community, emphasizing the importance of fostering a positive and collaborative relationship during her visit,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.

Ani Torres inaasahan nila na si Khan ay magbabahagi ng kanyang mga bagong kaalaman sa iba’t ibang government agencies, civil society groups, non-government organizations, at maging mga kapanalig ng komunistang-teroristang samahan na Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

“Evaluating the conflicting stories presented by both sides will pose a considerable challenge for her. Nonetheless, the government expresses confidence that the veracity of our narratives will prevail,” ang sabi ni Torres.

Umaasa aniya ang pamahalaan na hindi ito magiging kagaya ng pagbisita ni UN Special Rapporteur na si Ian Fry, na dapat ay magpapalawig sa karapatang pantao ngunit inirekomenda pang buwagin ang NTF-ELCAC.