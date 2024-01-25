Gelli mina-manage na rin: Maja kahit buntis, ayaw paawat sa showbiz career

Bibilib ka rin kay Maja Salvador!

Kahit nga buntis na sa unang baby nila ng mister na si Rambo Nuñez ay ayaw paawat ni Maja sa pagiging aktibo pa rin sa kanyang showbiz career ngayong 2024.

Sinimulan nga ni Maja ang 2024 with her new single ‘Sugal’.

Sa ipinadalang press release ng kanyang management company na Crown Artists Management, sinabi nilang, “Maja, who also takes the reins as the producer of ‘Sugal’, is making a triumphant return to the music scene three years after her 2020 hits ‘Hiling’ and ‘Nakawin Ang Sandali’.

“Fans and music enthusiasts alike have been eagerly awaiting her return, and ‘Sugal’ promises to exceed all expectations.

“This dance track is a collaborative effort with seasoned songwriter and Awit Awards recipient Brian Lotho and Filipino pop singer-songwriter Rangel Fernandez. The song is mixed and mastered by guitarist Not Vinzons.”

Tsika naman ni Maja, “Excited ako to share ‘Sugal’ with you all. This is a labor of love. Ibang klaseng collaboration ito because Brian and Rangel pushed me to explore new sounds which challenged me vocally kaya this song is truly special.”

Nakakabilib nga dahil bilang dagdag na treat sa kanyang fans, followers, may ‘Sugal’ dance video rin kung saan makikita ang very glowing at buntis na Maja, pati ang renowned dance group na G-Force, ha!

Sabi nga ng kampo ni Maja, “We can already predict that the choreography in the dance video will become a trending dance move online, capturing the feet of dance enthusiasts everywhere.”

Bongga talaga ni Maja dahil ayaw niyang pakabog kahit na buntis na at available na nga ang ‘Sugal’ on all major streaming platforms, ha!

Ang kantang ito nga pala ni Maja is set to make waves in the music industry, and this collaboration promises to be a highlight of her 2024.

Samantala, si Maja at ang kanyang Crown Artist Management na rin ang nagma-manage ngayon sa career ni Gelli de Belen.

‘Yun na!

(Jun Lalin)