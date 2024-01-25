Carla fan mode kay Bea

Super fan mode si Carla Abellana kay Bea Alonzo.

Kailangan pa nga niyang kurutin ang sarili, o magpakurot sa iba, para maniwala na heto na, magkasama na sila sa isang teleserye.

“Pinch me. Is this for real?” sey pa ni Carla.

Sa post ni Bea sa Instagram, hindi rin napigilan ni Carla ang mag-comment.

“We had a story con for our new series, ‘Widow’s War’ yesterday. I’m excited to explore a different genre on TV. It will be a spinoff of the well-loved series, ‘Royal Blood’ and ‘Widow’s Web’.

“And I’m happy that I’ll finally be able to work with @carlaangeline and @zigcarlo ! Watch out for it this 2024 only on GMA,” sabi ni Bea.

At sagot naman ni Carla, “A surreal and wonderful blessing for me to be working with you, Bea. I still can’t believe this is happening.”

Oh, di ba? Super laki ng paghanga ni Carla kay Bea. Na ramdam mong noon pa man ay bet na bet na niya itong makaeksena.

At ngayon nga lang nangyari ang lahat. At bongga ng serye nila, dahil ang mahusay na direktor na si Zig Dulay, na direktor din ng ‘Firefly’ ang magdidirek sa kanila, ha!

Bongga!

(Dondon Sermino)