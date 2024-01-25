Capital1 Solar Energy mambubulabog sa PVL

OPTIMISTIKO si Capital1 Solar Energy President Mandy Romero na sa loob ng dalawa hanggang tatlong taon ay makakasungkit na ng kampeonato ang pinakabagong koponan sa Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

“Great teams take time. We hope we can create a formidable team in the next two to three years and hope we can find diverse talents around the country and create a culture to elevate our team,” sey ni Romero, co-owner ng Power Spikers kasama ang kapatid na si Milka, sa team press launch nitong Huwebes sa Milky Way Café sa Makati City.

Excited naman si Milka, direktor ng family-owned solar energy company, sa pagpasok sa liga.

“We want to apply what we learned in business to sport. We want to instill discipline and teamwork,” paliwanag ni Milka, naging co-captain noon ng Ateneo football team sa UAAP. “But more importantly we want to contribute in women’s sports, especially in volleyball.”

Gaya ni Milka, sports-minded person din si Mandy, former national team member sa Muay Thai.

Ang dalawa ay mga anak ni former amateur basketball godfather at Partylist Congressman Mikee Romero.

“It’s their project, it’s time for them help PH sports,” wika ni Mikee.

“We’ve been young athletes. We have that competitive spirit. We know how to be passionate team owners and our inherited passion for winning is something we learned from our dad,” ayon kay Mandy.

Tinapik na sa koponan ni coach Roger Gorayeb sina Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas, Jannine Navarro, Heather Guino-o at Rovie Instrella. (Abante Sports)