Avery Uriel Balbanida sasabak na sa WYOG

DUMATING na sa South Korea ang cross-country skier na si Avery Uriel Balbanida Huwebes ng gabi para sumabak sa 4th Winter Youth Olympic Games na ginaganap sa Gangwon.

Si Balbanida, 16-taong gulang mula sa Calgary City sa Canada ay dumating kasama ang kanyang American trainer at coach na si Allison McArdle at mga magulang na sina Voltaire at Rosalia.

“It’s going to be an interesting week and I’m so proud to be here,” sabi ni Balbanida. “I’m really excited to compete for the Philippines, but I’m a little bit scared because it’s all by myself now.”

Sasabak siya sa men’s sprint freestyle sa Lunes at sa 7.5-km classic skiing sa Martes.

“It’s a proactive week, no rest for me as I took two more competitions and had a couple of examinations last week, like Math 20, but I’m ready now,” sabi ng 11th grader sa All Saints High School sa Calgary. (Lito Oredo)