Wanted baby mama: Joshua gusto nang magka-apo

Ang bongga naman ni Joshua Garcia, na gusto na agad magkaroon ng apo!

Aba, sila ng girlfriend niyang si Emilienne Vigier, ang naghahanap ng nanay para sa ‘mga anak’ nila, sina Luffy at Marley.

Kaaliw nga ang post nilang dalawa tungkol sa paghahanap nila ng ‘baby mama’.

“Marley the Goldie & Luffy the Corgi are both looking for a baby mama!

“Luffy is a year & 10 months old. He’s turning 2 this March.

“Marley is a 3 years old & turning 4 later this year!

“Please message me on Ig if any of your dogs are in heat & are in need of a baby daddy because we have two who are the kindest, cutest and most loving dogs, ready to be dads as well,” chika pa ni Joshua, na ni-repost din ni Emilienne.

Pero, may mga nag-akala pala na ibinibenta ni Joshua ang mga ‘babies’ o pet dogs niya, ha!

Kaya paglilinaw ni Emilienne…

“Hi! So just to clarify, none of the dogs are for sale hahahaha! So the amount messages that I got I want Corgi, mine Corgi, hahahaha, wala nakasulat.

“Baby mama in short means to mate. In heat in short means when the female has her period so each female dog has to get preggo (pregnant, buntis) at least once in their whole life to avoid ovarian cysts.

“Male dogs should as well at least once or twice if I’m not mistaken.

“So please read first.”

Oh, hayan, ha! Malinaw, na ang gusto lang ni Joshua ay makahanap ng babaeng aso, na puwedeng maka-lambingan ng mga barako niyang aso.

Pero `yun nga, malinaw na health reasons din ang gustong mangyari ni Joshua.

Bongga! (Dondon Sermino)