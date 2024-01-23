Nanguna si ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo sa paborito ng ilang transport group na maging Senador sa darating na eleksiyon, base sa survey ng Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI) nitong December 2023.

Sumunod kay Tulfo sina dating senator Manny Pacquiao at SAGIP partylist rep. Rodante Marcoleta.

Ginawa ang survey nitong Dec, 16-22. 2023 sa hanay ng Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines o FEJODAP, Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator sa Pilipinas (STOP) at Confederation of Passenger Transport in Central, Inc. (CPTCL).

Ang nationwide transport survey ay nilahukan ng mga jeepney driver at operator ng Iba’t ibang ruta sa buong bansa.

Sumunod kay Marcoleta ay sina Sen. Imee Marcos, dating. Senate President Sen. Tito Sotto at dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Tanging Top 20 lamang ang isinama sa listahan, gayunman ay binigyan ng kalayaan ang 1,500 respondents na makapamili ng kanilang pambato na Senador sa 2025 mid-term elections.

Pasok din sina Senators Lito Lapid, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

Pang-11 naman si dating Vice president Leni Robredo at sumunod si ex-senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson.

Swak naman sa pang-13 si Sen. Pia Cayetano, 14th si Secretary Benhur Abalos ng Dept. of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) at 15 si ex-Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno.

Pasok din sa top 20 na nasa 16th place si DND Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro, ex- Sen. Mar Roxas, Sen. Francis Tolentino, dating spokesman ni Digong na si Harry Roque at pang-20 si ex- Sen. Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan.