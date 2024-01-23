Bulkang Bulusan 91 beses yumanig

MULING nagtala ng mataas na aktibidad ang Bulkang Bulusan sa Sorsogon, Bicol matapos itong yumanig ng 91 beses noong Lunes.

“The southwestern as well as southeastern flanks of Bulusan Volcano have been inflated since February 2023 based on ground deformation data from continuous GPS and electronic tilt monitoring,” paliwanag ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) hivolcs.

Ayon pa sa ahensiya, ang pagtaas ng seismic activity ng bulkan ay maaaring indikasyon ng hydrothermal process dito na posibleng magdulot kalaunan ng pagbuga nito ng usok.

Nananatili naman sa Alert Level 1 ang bulkan kung saan ito ay nasa low-level unrest.

Samantala, pinayuhan ng lokal na pamahalaan ang publiko na huwag tangkaing pumasok sa 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) para maiwasan ang panganib sakaling bigla itong pumutok.

Pinag-iingat din ang mga residenteng malapit sa two-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ).

“Furthermore, people living within valleys and along river/stream channels should be vigilant against sediment-laden stream flows and lahars in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall occurring simultaneous with phreatic eruption,” paalala ng Phivolcs.

(Natalia Antonio)