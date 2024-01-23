Baby girl uli: Pauleen Luna nanganak na!

Nanganak na ngayong January 23 (Tuesday) ang misis ni Vic Sotto na si Pauleen Luna.

Ayon sa isang malapit sa actress-TV host, 7:00am nanganak ang misis ni Bossing Vic via caesarean section at babae uli ang anak nila.

“Si Mommy Chat ang ka-text ko at nag-confirm na nanganak na si Pauleen. Pero wala pang details,” sabi ng taong kausap namin.

Samantala, noong Lunes ng gabi ay nag-post si Pauleen ng kanyang last buntis selfie at sinabing excited na siyang mayakap ang iluluwal niyang baby na tinawag pa lang niyang Baby Mochi.

“Today, I took my last pregnant selfie. Yes, it sure is a sentimental feeling but I feel extremely blessed to be able to carry another child despite my condition. All glory and praise goes to our one and only Lord for blessing us with this child. Ikaw lang talaga ito Panginoon, wala ng iba pa. I couldn’t have carried her to term without Your protection and guidance oh Lord.

“I would also like to thank all my prayer warriors who have been with us since day one. Please know that you have a special special place in my heart.

“To my dear Tali, I know this is something new and things might be a little different but know that you will always be mommy’s first. It was just you and me for 6 years and you have taught me SO MUCH. Maybe you would think that often times you needed your mom but it was really me who needed you most of the time. Thank you for giving me purpose and meaning. Thank you for making me a very happy mommy.

“To my ever supportive and loving husband, I am so grateful for you. I look at you now as I type these words and my heart is just filled with love and gratitude. Mahal na mahal kita. Habang buhay.

“And to my mochi girl, mommy cannot wait to hug and kiss you tomorrow! You are yet another answered prayer in our lives! I’m so excited to make memories with you and your ate and dad. I love you!” caption ni Pauleen.

Sigurado naman na tuwang-tuwa ang panganay ni Pauleen na si Tali na may baby sister na siya.

Noon pa man ay pinagdarasal na ni Tali na magkaroon siya ng baby sister.

Congratulations, Pauleen and Bossing Vic! (Jun Lalin)