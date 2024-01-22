Inilunsad ng Kamara sa pangunguna ni House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang CongressTV, na isang pioneering initiative at patunay sa pagnanais ng mga mambabatas na magkaroon ng transparency at makapagsilbi ng mahusay sa mga mamamayan.

Sa kanyang mensahe sa launching ng CongressTV, sinabi ni Romualdez na makasaysayan ang naturang launching ng CongressTV para sa demokrasya at governance ng bansa.

Ayon kay Romualdez, “In an age where information is both a tool and a weapon, the onus is on us, the elected representatives of the people, to ensure that the power of information is harnessed to empower, educate, and engage. It is with immense pride and a profound sense of duty that we, in collaboration with PTV-4, unveil CongressTV.”

Sinabi ng lider ng Kongreso na ang inisyatiba ay hindi lamang isang channel kundi isang tulay na magkokonekta sa Kamara sa bawat tahanan, paaralan at bawat Pinoy at idinagdag na, “It’s a bridge built on the pillars of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity.”

“As your Speaker, I have had the honor of witnessing firsthand the dedication and passion that drives this institution. The debates, the deliberations, and the decisions that unfold within these walls are a testament to the democratic ideals we all hold dear. But democracy, to be truly effective, requires the active participation of its citizens. It requires an informed populace, aware of the issues, engaged in the discourse, and empowered to make informed choices,” paliwanag niya.

Pahayag pa ng lider ng Kongreso, ang CongressTV ay ang kanilang commitment na tiyaking walang Pinoy ang maiiwan sa dilim at bawat mamamayan ay mapagkakalooban ng front-row seat sa legislative process.

Sa pamamagitan rin aniya ng platform na ito, binubuwag na nila ang mga pader na matagal nang naglalayo sa mga inner workings ng lehislatura mula sa public scrutiny.

Paglilinaw pa ni Romualdez, ang CongressTV ay hindi isang one-way street at hindi lamang tungkol sa pag- broadcast ng mga nagaganap sa loob ng Kamara at idinagdag na, “It is about sparking conversations, about fostering a more interactive and participatory form of governance. It’s about you, the people, having direct access to your representatives and the legislative process.”

Nanawagan rin naman siya na aktibong makisangkot sa CongressTV at huwag matakot na magtanong, mag-demand ng accountability, at makilahok sa democratic process.

“As we launch CongressTV today, let us remember that this is just the beginning. There will be challenges ahead, but with your support and active participation, I am confident that this platform will serve as a beacon of democracy, a catalyst for change, and a cornerstone in our collective journey towards a more transparent, accountable, and inclusive Philippines,” pagtatapos pa niya.

Sa kanyang panig, ipinaliwanag naman ni ACT-CIS party list Representative at House Deputy Majority Floor Leader Erwin Tulfo na sa tulong ng CongressTV ay hindi lamang Facebook at iba pang social media sites ang mga congressional hearings at mga sesyon kundi maging sa free TV.

Nangangahulugan aniya ito na maaari nang manood at manatiling informed ang mga mamamayan nang hindi na maghahanap ng libreng wifi o internet connection, at hindi na mag-aalala na mauubos ang kanilang data. “Hindi na mababawasan ang load ng cellphone ninyo o maghagilap ng wifi para lang makapagmonitor ng mga kaganapan sa kongreso. Everyone, regardless of their economic background, mahirap man o mayaman, libre nilang mapapanuod at malalaman ang mga kaganapan at mga mahahalagang usaping tinatalakay sa Kongreso.”