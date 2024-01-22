Sakit mas kumplikado: Kris hindi susuko, tuloy ang laban

Gamit ang Instagram, pinaliwanag, ikinuwento ni Kris Aquino ang tunay niyang kundisyon sa kasalukuyan. Humingi na rin siya ng paumanhin sa hindi niya pagpaparamdam nitong nakalipas na Pasko, Bagong Taon.

“Explains and answers almost everything that has happened and is happening. 2024 please be kind,” sabi ni Kris.

“My truth, my promise, my prayer for more tomorrows. Thank you for the love…,” chika pa ni Kris.

Makikit nga sa 3 parts reels/video ni Kris ang mga naging ganap sa buhay niya, lalo na sa sa kanyang sakit.

Makikita rin sa mga video ni Kris ang mga bumisita sa kanya, tulad nina Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla, at siyempre si VG Mark Leviste.

Anyway, heto nga ang mensahe ni Kris:

“It’s been a while… sorry for not greeting all of you Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. Since thanksgiving I’ve felt very weak, I lost my appetite (considering I was existing mostly on milk), my headaches were on a daily basis, the cold weather didn’t bother me at all, in fact waist down my skin would feel warm to the touch, sometimes to the point that my jammies would be soaked in sweat…I was having dizzy spells, and my blood pressure had a very weird fluctuations.

“Twice I had my blood drawn – and the last was for a thorough autoimmune blood panel. It took almost 2 weeks to get my results.

“I was reluctant to post my pics because I lost weight again. I went down to 92 lbs, my hemoglobin also went down to as low as 8.7, and because my doctor told me to unless I put serious effort into eating real food with high iron content (examples are beef, spinach, egg, chicken liver), I was endangering my heart’s health.

“I knew I had to help myself, nobody else could eat for me, and slowly I started eating food again. But it’s an uphill climb, since the New Year I’ve only managed to gain 3 lbs.

“I cried non-stop when I got my blood panel results. My Churg Strauss/EGPA is still being treated, but to add to it my crest syndrome is now in full active mode.

“And I’m already exhibiting many symptoms for another autoimmune connective tissue disease – it’s highly likely based on my ANA count, my high inflammatory numbers, my anemia, my now constant elevated blood pressure, at night, and the consistent appearance of the butterfly rash on my face that I’m at the initial stage of SLE or what’s commonly known as lupus.

“My methotrexate dosage has been increased, I’m continuing with Dupixent, and I need to gain at least 8 pounds then Dr. Belperio and Dr. Malika Gupta will give me a trial baby dose of Rituxan (Rituximab). It’s a risk because it’s normally given with steroids, which my body reacts very adversely to. But my faith is still strong.

“We have a merciful and loving God who hears our prayers. My battle has become more complex but I promised my sons & my sisters – I wont be a wimp, and I’m promising all my friends plus all who continue to pray for me.

“Bawal sumuko, tuloy pa rin ang laban.”

Bumaha ng mga panalangin sa IG wall ni Kris, mula sa mga kapwa artista, lalo na sa mga tagahanga niya na mahal na mahal siya.

Ang aming panalangin sa patuloy mong paggaling, Kris…