Isang resolusyon ang inihain sa Kamara de Representantes upang silipin ang kontratang pinasok ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) sa pamamagitan ni General Manager Melquiades Robles at Pacific Online Systems Corporation, ang e-lotto operator.

Ayon kay Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers dumarami ang nagiging interesado sa kontratang pinasok ng PCSO la-lo na matapos tamaan ang P640 milyong jackpot prize ng SuperLotto 6/49 noong Enero 16.

Sa House Resolution 1547, sinabi ni Barbers na hindi dumaan ang kasunduan ng PCSO at Pacific Online sa Office of the Gov-ernment Corporate Counsel (OGCC).

Isang Memorandum o Agreement umano ang pinasok ng PCSO at Pacific Online noong Agosto 30, 2023, para sa isang taong trial run ng web-based application betting platform.

“It is now becoming clear that even without the approval by the OGCC, Robles proceeded with the implementation of the contract. I hope he has a valid reason for doing so despite the findings by the OGCC that such contract is disadvantageous to the government, therefore violative of the Graft and Corrupt Practices Act,” sabi ni Barbers.

“With this alone, Robles has put the PCSO in a bind and exposes it to lawsuits. Instead of heeding the OGCC call, he threw all cautions to the wind and wantonly implemented the contract,” dagdag pa nito.

Hiniling ni Barbers na ang House Committee on Public Accounts ang magsagawa ng imbestigasyon.

“The purpose of the investigation is to find out the reasons for the findings of the OGCC and the reasons why the PCSO GM disregarded such findings, to the great disadvantage of the government,” dagdag pa ni Barbers. (Billy Begas)