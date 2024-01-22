ITF winakasan na Philta suspensiyon

TULUYAN nang nakabalik ang Pilipinas sa pandaigdigang komunidad ng tennis kasunod ng pagtanggal ng International Tennis Federation (ITF) sa pagsususpinde nito sa Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) nitong Linggo.

“I am pleased to confirm that the ITF Board of Directors has decided to lift the suspension of the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) in accordance with Article 5 of the ITF Constitution,” ” sabi ni ITF president David Haggerty sa isang liham na may petsang Enero 21 sa pangulo ng Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) na si Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“I would like to thank you and your team, particularly Mr. Ramon Suzara, for your proactive approach to resolving Philta’s governance issues in accordance with our shared values of good governance, transparency, and accountability,” sabi ni Haggery.

“Philta’s return to active ITF membership is a significant moment for tennis in the Philippines and the Asian region, and the ITF is highly motivated to support Philta in its efforts to develop, grow and promote the sport in the coming years,” dagdag niya.

Nagpasalamat si Tolentino kay Haggerty at sa ITF sa kanilang mabilis na pagbabalik ng Philta, na nasuspinde ng tatlong taon sa mga isyu sa pamamahala.

“The POC would like to thank Mr. Haggerty and the ITF for lifting the suspension that would allow Philippine tennis to get back on track,” ” sabi ni Tolentino.

Ang POC ay naging ad hoc administrator para sa tennis kung saan pinamunuan ni Suzara ang isang task force kasama sina Robert Joseph Moran (soft tennis) at Ting Ledesma (table tennis) bilang mga miyembro hanggang sa mabago ang konstitusyon ng asosasyon alinsunod sa mga regulasyon ng ITF at inaprubahan ng world governing body. (Lito Oredo)