Andrea Brillantes emotional dahil sa mga isyu?

Super happy ang aktres na si Andrea Brillantes matapos maging parte ng programang ‘Senior High’.

Ibinahagi ng aktres sa Instagram ang kaniyang mensahe matapos bumida sa nasabing programa.

“I am incredibly proud and honored to be a part of this show that fearlessly tackles sensitive topics and raises awareness for all of us. When I was first approached about this show, they mentioned that it would be the first of its kind. I didn’t feel any fear whatsoever; instead, I felt an overwhelming sense of passion and excitement to be a part of it.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone who watched Senior High, those who created theories and content, the Facebook groups, and all the supporters who cheered on each cast member during their moments in the spotlight. Thank you to everyone who loved this show. It is my hope that you have learned a great deal, and that we were successful in conveying the message we intended with this production.”

Pinasalamatan din nito ang Dreamscape at ABS-CBN dahil sa ibinigay sa kanyang role sa ‘Senior High’.

“Of course, I would also like to extend my thanks to Dreamscape and ABS-CBN for entrusting me with such a significant role.”

May mensahe rin ito para sa kaniyang karakter sa programa.

“To Sky and Luna, I am truly grateful for the invaluable lessons I have learned from both of you. The process of bringing these twin characters to life was a journey, and I will always hold a deep affection for them.”

“No goodbyes, just a temporary farewell! Until we meet again. That’s the Northford way!” dagdag pa nito.

Napansin naman ng followers ni Andrea na emotional siya sa kanyang pasasalamat sa pagiging parte ng ‘Senior High’.

Sabi naman ng isang tinanong namin, baka raw dahil ‘yon sa mga pinupukol na isyu, intriga lately kay Andrea.

Well… (Carl Santiago)