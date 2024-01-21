Mga Pag-IBIG member mas maraming benepisyo sa bagong rate

Mararanasan ng mga Pag-IBIG Fund member ang dobleng savings at mas mataas na cash loan kasunod na dagdag mandatory monthly savings para sa mga miyembro at kanilang mga employer simula sa Pebrero 2024.

Sa ilalim ng bagong rates ng ahensya, ang monthly savings ng mga miyembro ng Pag-IBIG sa bahagi ng empleyado at employer ay tumaas sa P200 bawat isa mula sa kasalukuyang P100. Ito ay sumusunod sa pagsasaayos ng maximum monthly compensation na gagamitin sa pag-compute ng nangangailangan ng 2% na ipon ng empleyado at 2% na bahagi ng employer para sa mga miyembro ng Pag-IBIG Fund, na tataas na ngayon sa P10,000 mula sa kasalukuyang P5,000.

“We at Pag-IBIG Fund have long recognized the need of our members to have higher savings that shall provide them with decent and fair returns upon their retirement, as well as higher cash loans to help them during times of need. By implementing the new Pag-IBIG Monthly Savings Rates of both members and employers originally scheduled in 2021, not only would we be able to improve the benefits of our members, we would also be better equipped to finance the growing demand for home loans of our members while maintaining our affordable rates. All these are in line with the call of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to provide Filipino workers with opportunities to gain comfortable and productive lives,” ayon kay Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, na namumuno sa Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) at ang 11-miyembro ng Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Ang bagong buwanang rate ng Pag-IBIG Fund ay una nang inaprubahan ng Board of Trustees nito noong 2019 matapos makuha ang pagsang-ayon ng mga stakeholder para ipatupad ang naka-iskedyul na pagtaas sa 2021. Ngunit dahil sa pandemya ng COVID-19 noong 2021 at 2022 ay ipinagpaliban ng Pag-IBIG Fund Board ang pagtaas ng savings rate ng ahensya.

Muling ipinagpaliban ng ahensya ang pagpapatupad ng pagtaas noong 2023 kasunod ng kahilingan ng Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP).

Inihayag naman ni Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta ang kaniyang pagpapahalaga sa suporta ng mga stakeholder at tiniyak sa mga miyembro ang mas mahusay na benepisyo sa ilalim ng mga bagong rate ng ahensya.

“We thank the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), the Federation of Free Workers (FFW), the Philippine Government Employees’ Association (PGEA), Overseas Filipino Workers’ (OFW) Organizations, and the Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) for supporting our plans and for recognizing that raising our monthly savings rates will allow Pag-IBIG Fund to continue to provide affordable home loans to its members in the coming years,” ayon kay Acosta.

“It is also important to note that the increase in our monthly savings rates shall benefit our members the most because every peso they save will go to their Pag-IBIG Savings. Under our new rates, they will have higher Pag-IBIG Savings that earn annual dividends, which they shall receive upon membership maturity or retirement. For example, based on our old rates, a member would receive around P87,000 upon reaching membership maturity. On the other hand, a member who saves under our new rates over a period of 20 years would receive P174,000 or double the amount. And, because of their higher savings, they shall also be entitled to higher multi-purpose and calamity loan amounts to help them with their financial needs,” dagdag pa nito.