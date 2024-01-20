Julia thankful na maging co-star mga famous Asian star

Sunod-sunod ang mga international series at movies na nagsu-shoot sa Pilipinas.

Recently lang ay nilunsad ang pelikulang ‘The Guardian’ na pagbibidahan ng mga South Korean at Filipino stars sa pangunguna nina Yassi Pressman, Nam Woo Hyun ng K-Pop idol boy group na Infinite, at ni Park Eun Hye ng hit Koreanovela na ‘Jewel in the Palace’.

Noong nakaraang Biyernes naman ay nagkaroon ng media launch para sa unang regional series ng Viu, ang ‘Secret Ingredient’.

Pagbibidahan ito ng South Korean actor na si Sang-heon Lee na sumikat recently sa Netflix series na ‘XO, Kitty,’ Indonesian actor Nicholas Saputra, at Filipino actress na si Julia Barretto.

Recently nga ay nag-post si Lee sa kanyang Instagram story ng photo kasama si Julia na noon ay secret project pa lamang.

Kahapon ay dumating naman sa Pilipinas si Nicholas para sa media launch at para simulan na niya ang series.

Ayon sa kanya, second time na niya sa bansa at excited siya palagi na ma-experience ang Filipino hospitality.

“This is my second time. It is great to come back and experience the Filipino hospitality. It feels like home, the Filipinos are quite similar in terms of culture and how they express themselves, it is just a matter of different language,” sey niya.

Grateful naman si Julia na maging bahagi ng regional series na maayroong six episodes.

“It has been really exciting. Really refreshing. I love that I am able to have this opportunity and it gives you new experiences. I am really enjoying this moment because it is new. It is light on set. There is so much I am learning from a Korean director and co-actors. I was excited to see and work with SH, Nicholas, the DOP, everybody behind this project really worked hard para lang ma-mount. For all of this to come to life, I’m so grateful I was chosen to play Maya,” sey ng jowa ni Gerald Anderson.

Nakakatuwa na dahil sa mga streaming apps ay nagkakaroon ng collab ang mga artista at production companies sa iba’t ibang bansa.

Exciting! (Byx Almacen)