Kinastigo ng dalawang senador ang Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) dahil sa paglulunsad nito ng e-lotto kahit walang basbas ng tanggapan ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Libo-libong lotto worker din umano ang mawawalan ng trabaho dahil sa paglulunsad ng e-lotto na ang kontrata ng system ay nakuha ng Pacific Online Systems Corporation ng negosyanteng si Willy Ocier.

Sa isinagawang pagdinig ng Senate committee on ways and means noong Huwebes, sinabi ni Senador Raffy Tulfo na initsapuwera ng PCSO ang Office of the President nang ilarga ang e-lotto noong Disyembre 15, 2023.

Ani Tulfo, may legal opinion ang Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) na dapat ay aprubado ng OP ang e-lotto.

“What the opinion says is if the operations involve going online, you need to get permission from the OP. E-lotto is online, so you should have ob-tained permission from the Office of the President, but you bypassed OP in this project,” diin ni Tulfo.

“Mr. Chairman assuming that it is correct, we are just on a test-run po, we have to test this before having it approved, because it would look bad if we were to seek an approval only for the program to be a failure, that’s a difficult thing to do,” sagot naman ni Robles.

Bukod dito, binanggit din ni Robles na pinayagan sila ng Office of the Executive Secretary na maglunsad ng e-lotto.

Ngunit ayon kay Tulfo, maaaring hindi nabasa ng Executive Secretary ang opinyon ng OGCC. “Siguro kaya nag-issue ng ganong sulat si ES say-ing na Ok lang sapagkat hindi ninyo ito pinakita kay ES. Tinago ninyo ito kasi kung pinakita ninyo kay ES, ES will say ‘hey wait a minute’”

Kinontra naman ni PCSO Chairman Junie Cua ang pahayag ni Robles nang kampihan ang posisyon ni Tulfo.

Ang imbestigasyon ay isinagawa dahil sa reklamo ng mga lotto agent na higit sa 2,000 na ang nagsara dahil sa kawalan ng makina ng PCSO.

Sinabi naman ni Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III na dapat isinalang-alang ng PCSO ang mga lotto agent na mawawalan ng hanapbuhay.

“PCSO should treat the lotto agents as family. Don’t let them suffer because of the lack of an effective reportorial sys-tem,” giit ni Pimentel.