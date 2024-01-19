GAB Chairman Richard Clarin sinuportahan Predator League

NAKIBAHAGI kamakailan si Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin sa pagsasagawa ng Asia-Pacific Predator League 2024 na sumambulat nitong Enero 11-14 sa SM Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City.

Nagtagpo sa naturang eSports event ang mga petmalung player sa iba’t ibang bansa kabilang ang Pilipinas.

“Truly an unforgettable experience for both seasoned professionals and casual gamers alike, the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 is the perfect venue to showcase the talents of the DOTA 2 and VALORANT communities across the Pan-Asia Pacific Region,” ayon sa pahayag ng GAB.

Nakadaupang-palad rin ni Chairman Clarin sa naturang event si Andrew Hou, pangulo ng Pan Asia Pacific Operations ng Acer. “With the GAB Chairman’s presence, players from across the Philippines were elated and ready to fight!”, ayon pa sa GAB.

(Abante Sports)