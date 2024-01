NABINGWIT ng graduate mula sa Visayas State University – Baybay ang unang pwesto sa nagdaang December 2023 Chemistry Board Exam.

Siya si Krizza Mae D. Ignacio na nakakuha ng overall rating na 92.60% mula sa hanay ng 594 na pumasa sa nasabing pagsusulit.

Nagtapos si Krizza ng Chemistry program sa VSU noong 2022 bilang magna cum laude.

Aniya, noong nakaraang taon pa talaga niya balak kumuha ng board exam pero nagkasakit siya kaya pinili niyang makinig sa kanyang mga magulang.

“I had to listen to the advice of my parents to delay it until this year. It was such a long wait for me that at some point, I doubted myself. But this allowed me to focus and have more time to invest in self-reading and online review. While I was helping my mom in her sari-sari store business, I devoted my time patiently reviewing by daytime while giving myself enough time to rest in the evening,” dagdag pa niya sa panayam ng VSU.

“Congratulations to our newly-licensed Viscan Chemists and Chemical Technicians!,” pagbati naman ng Amaranth, ang opisyal na media organization ng Visayas State University.

(Moises Caleon)