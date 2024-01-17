Kahit 2 na ang anak Bangs Garcia kaakit-akit, maalindog pa rin

Ang dami talagang ‘mema’ sa social media, na may masabi lang sa hitsura, o mang-asar lang ng mga celebrity.

Tulad nga ni Bangs Garcia, na nakaramdam ng inis dahil sa mga negatibong reaksyon ng iba sa kanyang mga post.

“Last week, I was falsely judged for my New Year post as a show off. I’d say I could be one of the kindest persons you’ll ever meet but I can also be feisty and I can castigate you for your wrongdoings if I want to once you’ve gone below the belt or if you have offended my loved ones.

“But don’t worry, I’m not going down that route anymore as I’m getting too old for that. Of course, I’ve gone mature now and I’ve learnt to respect that everyone’s entitled to their own opinions.

“The world’s already filled with too much negativity so why contribute to it? This post is to enlighten all of you that my main goal has always been to inspire people, especially mums; otherwise I’d be a miserable person now who’s despised by my friends & family as bragging isn’t the principle they have instilled in me.

“Be reminded that every person’s different, our realities are different. One’s issue could vary in severity.

“The best is to respect each other’s truths & realities.

“If you zoom in my photos, you’ll clearly see that my tummy isn’t the way it used to be but as I’ve said, I’ve finally come to terms with it.

“Btw, it looks worse in person w/o good lighting & when not sucking in my tummy. Plus, I do try my best to take care of myself.

“It’s not magic, it’s discipline. It took me ages to have the confidence to wear a bikini again. If this is my truth & reality and you got a problem with it, then it’s very sad ‘coz you can always choose to be a half glass full kind of person & act/react positively.

“In hindsight, bashers humble me more as they remind me of how complex people’s perspectives could be & it balances life. It makes me greatly appreciate all of my supporters even more!

“Please know that I’m deeply grateful for all of the kind people surrounding me, God has truly blessed me & I’m praying that your kindness will shower you with more blessings & harmony in life.

“Keep being kind so that life will be kind back at you.

“Wishing you all to be genuinely happy too!

“Btw, if you have problems with my posts, it’s fine- feel free to DM me instead as not every thought esp. negative ones are always meant to be announced, we can always avoid commotions you know. God bless!”

Ay naku, kahit na ano pang negatibo, panlalait, paninita ang gawin ng iba, hindi maipagkakaila, na kahit may mga anak na si Bangs, super seksi, maalindog, katakam-takam, maganda pa rin siya, ha!

At yes, dapat lang na maging inspirasyon siya ng mga nanay na! At yes, tulad ni Bangs, dapat ding tanggapin ng ibang nanay, mga babae, ang mga pagbabago sa kanilang katawan, ha!

(Dondon Sermino)