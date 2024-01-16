‘Sang’gre’ pinagkakitaan ng mga scammer

Umalma na ang GMA-7 sa nagkalat na chika na pinagkakakitaan ang ‘Encantadia’. Na kesyo may pa-audition daw sila, at humihingi sila ng kaukulang bayad.

Kaya naman naglabas agad ng statement ang GMA Entertainment Group para matigil na ang scam na `yon.

Heto nga ang kanilang pahayag:

“GMA Entertainment Group strongly warns the perpetrators who have been posting about the fake audition for ‘Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre’.

“These scammers are wrongfully using the name of GMA Network to ask for money and/or solicit private photos and information.

“The public is hereby advised that there is no ongoing audition for the upcoming series. Victims of these fake auditions are also encouraged to report to the authorities.

“All official announcements are posted on GMA’s official social media accounts.”

So, mag-ingat sa mga scammer, na gagawin ang lahat para lang kumita ng datung. Again, walang pa-audition ang GMA para sa ‘Encandatia’.

(Dondon Sermino)