Ipinatawag ng China si Philippine Ambassador to Beijing Jaime FlorCruz upang magpaliwanag matapos na batiin ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bong-bong” Marcos Jr. ang bagong halal na pangulo ng Taiwan.

“This morning, Assistant Minister Nong Rong summoned the ambassador of the Philippines to China to make solemn representations and urge the Philippine side to give the Chinese side a responsible explanation,” diin ni foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning sa isang press conference.

“The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposes Marcos’s remarks,” dagdag ni Mao.

Nauna rito, binati ni Pangulong Marcos ang bagong presidente ng Taiwan sa pinost nito sa X.

“On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan’s next President,” saad ni Marcos.

“We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead,” dugtong pa niya.

Tiniyak naman ng Department of Foreign Affairs na patuloy na kinikilala ng Pilipinas ang “One China Policy”.

