Inatasan ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang kinauukulang komite ng Kamara de Representantes na magsagawa ng motu proprio investigation kaugnay ng mga ulat na hindi kinikilala ng ilang establisyemento ang diskuwento para sa senior citizens at persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“Laws granting benefits to our senior citizens and PWDs should be strictly followed and implemented. And if there are several instances of the im-proper grant of these privileges and benefits, it becomes the common practice. So, it cannot remain unchecked,” saad ni Romualdez.

Sinabi ni Romualdez na dapat itama ang maling paniwala at maling implementasyon ng Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 (Republic Act 9994), at Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of PWD (RA 10754).

Nakarating na sa tanggapan ni Romualdez na mayroong isang sikat na coffee shop chain na ang binibigyan lamang umano ng 20% discount at 12% value-added tax (VAT) exemption ay isang food item at isang inumin ng senior citizen o PWD.

Tinutukoy rito ang Starbucks na na¬ging viral sa social media ang kanilang abiso na simula sa Enero 15, 2024, ang discount ng mga senior at PWD ay limi¬tado na lang sa isang pagkain at isang beverage.

Kamakailan ay kinasuhan ng Pasig City Prosecutors Office ang dalawang opisyal ng hotel sa Pasig City dahil sa hindi pagbibigay ng senior citizen discount. Sila ay kinasuhan ng paglabag sa RA 9994 at Article 116 ng Consumer Act of the Philippines (Republic Act 7394).

“Flagrant violations of the laws that grant benefits to our senior citizens and PWDs are trending topics on social media these past few months. It is high time that the House of Representatives review the implementation of these laws and find out if business establishments are complying with every provision,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“Until our probe is completed, we urge local authorities and government agencies to step up and ensure the proper and effective implementa-tion of discounts granted to seniors and PWDs across businesses and service providers in the country,” dagdag pa nito.

Si Romualdez ang pangunahing may-akda ng RA 10754 na naging batas noong 2016. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)