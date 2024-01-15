Inatasan ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez ang mga angkop na komite ng Kamara de Representantes upang imbestigahan, para makalikha ng kailangang batas ang hindi umano pagbibigay ng discount sa mga senior citizen at persons with disabilities (PWDs) ng ilang kompanya.

Ipinatawag ni Speaker Romualdez ang motu proprio investigation dahil sa mga natanggap nitong ulat kaugnay ng paglabag umano sa Republic Act (RA) No. 9994 o ang Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 at R.A. 10754 o ang Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of PWDs, which provides benefits for seniors and PWDs.

“Laws granting benefits to our senior citizens and PWDs should be strictly followed and implemented. And if there are several instances of the improper grant of these privileges and benefits, it becomes the common practice. So it cannot remain unchecked,” ani Speaker Romualdez.

“This is what we hope to achieve in this investigation, to clarify the law and correct all their misconceptions and wrong implementation. Madaming tanong ang ating mga senior citizen at PWDs, bibigyan natin sila ng pagkakataon kapag nagsimula na ang pagdinig sa Kongreso,” pagpapatuloy nito.

Isa umanong posibleng paglabag ang ginagawa ng isang sikat na coffee shop chain na nililimita ang 20 porsyentong discount at 12 porsyentong value added tax exemption sa isang food item at isang drink ng senior at PWD.

Kamakailan ay naghain ng dalawang kaso ang Pasig City Prosecutors Office laban sa dalawang opisyal ng isang hotel sa Pasig na tumanggi umanong magbigay ng 20 porsyentong discount sa isang senior citizen.

Ang mga opisyal ng hotel ay sinampahan ng kasong paglabag sa Section 4 (a)(7) ng Republic Act 9994 o ang Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 t Article 116 ng Republic Act 7394 o ang Consumer Act of the Philippines.

“Flagrant violations of the laws that grant benefits to our senior citizens and PWDs are trending topics on social media these past few months. It is high time that the House of Representatives review the implementation of these laws and find out if business establishments are complying with every provision,” Speaker sabi ni Speaker Romualdez.

“Until our probe is completed, we urge local authorities and government agencies to step up and ensure the proper and effective implementation of discounts granted to seniors and PWDs across businesses and service providers in the country,” dagdag pa nito.

Si Speaker Romualdez ang pangunahing may-akda ng R.A. 10754 o ang Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of PWDs.

Naisabatas ito noong 2016 at binibigyan ng exemption ang mahigit 1.9 milyong PWD sa pagbabayad ng 12 porsyentong VAT sa ilang piling produkto at serbisyo bukod pa sa 20 porsyentong discount na ibinibigay sa ilalim ng R.A. 9442 o ang batas na nag-amyenda at nagpalawak sa saklaw ng R.A. 7277 o ang Magna Carta for Disabled Persons.

Nanawagan din si Speaker Romualdez sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) at National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) na magbigay ng update sa publiko at sa Kongreso kaugnay ng pagpapatupad ng bats.

“Napakahalaga na masiguro ng DSWD at ng NCDA na may compliance sa ating mga batas. At para naman sa ating panukalang imbestigasyon, importante ito sa performance ng ating oversight functions na siguruhin ang tamang implementasyon ng mga batas. Bahagi ito ng ating checks and balances,” saad pa ni Speaker Romualdez.

“I believe that discounts granted to senior citizens and PWDs should not be limited in any way, for as long as they are for their use and personal consumption. Of course, we should also prevent the abuse of these benefits and privileges. Lahat ng ito ay titingnan natin sa ating imbestigasyon,” dagdag pa nito.

Bukod kay Speaker Romualdez, kasama sa may-akda ng R.A. 10754 sina Sen. Sonny Angara, at dating Sen. Ralph Recto, na itinalaga bilang kalihim ng Department of Finance kamakailan.