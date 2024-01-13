Ruffa naiyak, ‘sis’ may leukaemia

Ang madamdaming reel post ni Ruffa Gutierrez sa Instagram ng ilang videos, pictures ng sister-in-law niyang si Alexa Uichico-Gutierrez, misis ng kapatid niyang si Elvis Gutierrez.

Caption ni Ruffa, “LEUKAEMIA WARRIOR. Alexa is a brave and beautiful soul, a devoted wife to Elvis, and a loving mother to Aria and Ezra, her two young daughters. In the face of this unforeseen adversity, she needs our prayers and support. Let’s storm the heavens and pray for Alexa’s complete healing.

“Lex, you are such a positive, courageous, beautiful and strong human being! I know you can beat this. God has a great plan for you. (With praying hands emoji) We love you and will walk with you through every step of this journey. Continue to be in high spirits. You’re not alone. (With 3 red hearts emoji) #PrayForAlexa #LeukaemiaWarrior #MySister.

“PS: Thank you to ALL the doctors, nurses, medical experts and healthcare workers at St. Luke’s Medical Center Global City for taking care of Alexa. YOU ARE THE BEST!!”

Marami nga ang nabigla sa shinare ni Ruffa na IG reel. Ngayon lang kasi nalaman ng mga kaibigan, fans, followers na may pinagdaraanan pala ang pamilya Gutierrez.

January 4 nang malaman namin ang sakit ni Alexa. That day, stressed, sobrang lungkot ni Ruffa.

Nag-iiiyak nga si Ruffa nang malaman ang kalagayan ni Alexa.

Masayang-masaya pa naman ang pamilya Gutierrez sa bakasyon nila sa Tokyo, Japan.

Sa kuwento sa amin ni Annabelle Rama, sa plane pa lang pabalik ng Pilipinas ay hindi na halos makakilos si Alexa at bumagsak pa sa toilet ang kanyang daughter-in-law.

Pagdating nila ng Pilipinas ay deretso na sila sa Emergency Room ng isang hospital at hindi na nakalabas si Alexa at patuloy ang gamutan sa misis ni Elvis.

Hiling nga ng pamilya Gutierrez ay ipagdasal si Alexa at dalangin nila ang paggaling ng misis ni Elvis. (Jun Lalin)