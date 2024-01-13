PSC Chair Richard Bachmann, PRISAA nagtambalan para sa grassroots sports

PINIRMAHAN nina Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann at Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Chairman Rev. Si Vicente Uy ang isang Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) para sa pormal na kasunduan sa pagpapalakas ng grassroots sports initiative ng ahensiya at asosasyon.

Pinagtibay ng magkabilang panig ang partnership Biyernes, sa 2024 PRISAA National Congress na ginanap sa Unibersidad ng Sto. Tomas sa Legazpi City, Albay kung saan gaganapin ang PRISAA National Games ngayong taon.

“We recognize the pivotal role that organizations like PRISAA play in shaping the landscape of Philippine sports. Their commitment to providing a platform for young talents to compete, learn, and grow, through the PRISAA National Games, is commendable,” sabi ni Bachmann.

Sa ilalim ng kasunduan, ang PRISAA sa pakikipagtulungan ng PSC, ay magpapasimula ng pagsasagawa ng mga kurso sa pagsasanay at lektura para sa mga teknikal na opisyal at coaches sa ilalim ng sistema ng PRISAA sa tulong ng mga pambansang asosasyon sa sports.

Kabilang sa mga programang ito ang Talent Identification, Adopt an Athlete Initiative at Certification Courses para sa PRISAA coaches at technical officials.

Sa kabilang banda, ang sports agency ay dapat lumikha ng isang Technical Working Group (TWG) para sa pagpapatupad ng mga grassroots sports initiatives at gagawa ng mga kinakailangang hakbang upang matiyak ang sustainability ng proyekto.

“This partnership is significant for PRISAA. This will pave the way for us to closely collaborate with PSC in empowering our grassroots program of different regions nationwide,” sabi ni National Vice Chairman Rev. Fr. Jessie Pasquin, na buong puso na nagpapasalamat sa PSC sa partnership.

Kasama rin ni Bachmann sa ceremonial mutual agreement sina PSC Commissioner Edward Hayco, na nangangasiwa sa grassroots sports development program ng ahensiya, at PSC Executive Director Paulo Francisco Tatad.

“As we begin this partnership, we aspire to build a comprehensive and inclusive sports ecosystem that nurtures talent from the grassroots level upward. The PSC needs platforms like this to help us find the next athlete, to grow sports, and to help fix training facilities,” pagtatapos ni Bachmann.

(Lito Oredo)