Papalitan Gerflor Defenders! Strong Group Athletics bobomba na sa PVL

MAKIKIPAGHAMPASAN na rin sa volleyball court ang Strong Group Athletics upang maging 11th squad na hahalili sa pwesto ng dating Gerflor Defenders sa pagsisimula ng ikapitong season ng Premier Volleyball League (PVL) sa susunod na buwan.

Dahil sa pagpasok ng SGA Group ay magkakaroon ng ikaapat na koponan sa liga na may sister team, kung saan kabilang ang Farm Fresh Foxies. Ilan sa mga may dalawang koponan sa liga ang powerhouse na Rebisco Company na binubuo ng seven-time titlist Creamline Cool Smashers at fan-favorite na Choco Mucho Flying Titans, gayundin ang MVP Group na PLDT High-Speed Hitters at Cignal HD Spikers at ang Akari Chargers at NXLed Chameleons.

Pag-aari ni Frank Lao ang SGA at Farm Fresh na pangunahing grupo na sumusuporta rin sa koponan ng National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) teams na back-to-back champions na College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers at Colegio de San Juan de Letran Lady Knights, gayundin ang dalawang University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) na University of the East Lady Warriors at University of the Philippines Lady Maroons.

“We are truly thankful to Frank Lao and Strong Group Athletics for not only helping pay the salaries of the Gerflor Defenders last year but also for taking the bold step of starting a second team in the PVL. This shows their strong commitment to the development and success of volleyball in the Philippines,” pahayag ni PVL President Ricky Palou.

“Putting up a second team in the Premier Volleyball League is a no-brainer for us. The PVL has been a consistent source of entertainment for fans of all ages, and we are excited to contribute to the league in whatever way we can,” eksplika ni Lao.

“Having a second team will lead to more opportunities for Filipino volleyball players and coaches. We believe in the potential of our athletes, and by providing additional platforms for them to showcase their talents, we are contributing to the growth of volleyball in the country.”

Matatandaang nagkaroon ng pinansiyal na problema ang Gerflor matapos hindi mapasahod nang maayos ang mga manlalaro nito sa kasagsagan ng second All-Filipino Conference.

Inaasahang magkakaroon ng malaking pagbabago sa line-up ng dating Gerflor na binubuo ng mga manlalaro na sina Mary Grace Berte, Lhara Clavano, Vhima Condada, Sati Espiritu, Jenny Gaviola, Danika Gendrauli, Sarah Gonzales, Mary Jingco, Bien Juanillo, Kim Manzano, Katrina Racelis, Jhona Rosal, Pia Sarmiento, Menchi Tubiera, Shyra Umandal at Jeanette Villareal.

(Gerard Arce)