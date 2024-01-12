Nagpahayag ng suporta ang Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) sa plano ng Pag-IBIG Fund na itaas ang buwanang kontribusyon ng kanilang mga miyembro at employer simula Enero 2024.

Sa ipinadalang sulat sa Pag-IBIG Fund, inulit ng TUCP ang kanilang suporta mula pa noong 2019 sa naturang taas-kontribusyon.

Naniniwala ang TUCP na sa pamamagitan ng taas-kontribusyon, madodoble rin ang mga benepisyo ng Pag-IBIG members.

“The TUCP believes that the adjustment in the savings rates will double the amount of members’ maturity claims, as well as other important benefits of Pag-IBIG members, such as cash loans, calamity loans and housing loan entitlements,” TUCP president at House Deputy Speaker Atty. Raymond Democrito Mendoza.

“In addition, an adjustment is necessary to restore the lost real value of the P100 minimum contribution which was set all the way back in 1986,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa ilalim ng bagong Pag-IBIG Fund savings rates, ang maximum monthly compensation na basehan para sa 2% employee savings at 2% employer share ng mga miyembro ay itataas sa P10,000 mula sa kasalukuyang P5,000.

Nangangahulugan ito na ang mandatory contribution o monthly savings ng Pag-IBIG Fund members ay magiging P200 gayondin ang kanilang employers mula sa kasalukuyang P100.

Nagpasalamat naman si Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta sa suporta ng TUCP.

“We thank the TUCP for supporting our plans, and for recognizing that raising our monthly savings rates will allow Pag-IBIG Fund to continue to provide affordable home loans to its members in the coming years. It is also important to note that the increase in our monthly savings rates shall benefit our members the most because every peso they save will go to their Pag-IBIG Savings,” lahad ni Acosta. (Issa Santiago)