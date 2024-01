Stephen Loman babu na rin sa Team Lakay

MULI na namang nabawasan ng isang mahusay at dekalibreng mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter ang Filipino-based squad na Team Lakay matapos magdesisyong magpaalam si No. 2 ranked ONE Championship bantamweight contender Stephen “The Sniper” Loman sa hanay ng mga mandirigma nito.

Maayos na nakipaghiwalay ang 32-anyos na dating BRAVE CF bantamweight titlist kay head trainer Mark Sangiao sa personal na usapan kasunod ng inilabas na pahayag ni Loman sa social media nitong Miyerkoles.

Susundan ni Loman ang iba pang tanyag na fighters ng Team Lakay na sina dating two-time lightweight titlist Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, Kevin Belingon, Honorio Banario at dating strawweight champion Joshua “Passion” Pacio para magsama-sama sa itinatag na Lion’s Nation MMA, habang nasa HIIT Studio naman si Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang.

“I had a heart-to-heart conversation with coach Mark and during our said meeting, I personally thanked him for all the help that he extended me to become a better fighter and because of his guidance, I am where I am today,” saad ni Loman.

“I conveyed to him my desire to leave the team and after some discussions he peacefully granted my request to leave the team and actually, he even bade me good luck to my future endevour.”

(Gerard Arce)