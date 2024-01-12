WebClick Tracer

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Enero 13, 2024 – Sabado Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas.

R01 – 1 Windstorm, 2 Aphrodite, 4 The Alpha Male

R02 – 4 Ano Noventa Y Seis, 5 Gameir Winner, 2 The Chosen One

R03 – 6 Ace Up, 5 Step Bell, 3 Smiling Lady, 4 Wishful Thinking

R04 – 1 Kaboom, 7 Stripe Of Pink, 3 Seychelles, 2 Lucky Lea

R05 – 7 Bahandi, 5 Guerrero Warriors, 2 Lucky Noh Noh, 3 Eyeshot

R06 – 2 One Of A Kind/Ayuda, 9 Mabuhay, 3 Rancheros, 6 Money For Shelltex

R07 – 2 Malibu Bell, 4 Humble Strike, 6 Safe In The West, 7 Spoiled Brat

Solo Pick: Ano Noventa Y Seis

Longshot: Windstorm

tiktok-abante