GAB Chairman Richard Clarin nakipagtambalan sa PLDT, Smart upang puksain illegal online gambling

PINATITIBAY pa nang husto ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB) ang kanilang commitment sa ‘3xPRO’ advocacy na naglalayong i-promote, i-professionalize at protektahan ang Philippine sports.

Kaugnay nito, nakipagpulong nitong Enero 9 sa GAB office sa Makati City si Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin sa PLDT Group, ePLDT Group, SMART Chief Information Security Officer Angel T. Redoble at PLDT and SMART Deputy Chief Information Security Officer Ellen Solosod upang bumalangkas ng mga hakbang para puksain ang paglaganap ng

illegal online gambling activities sa Pilipinas.

“The primary focus of this collaborative effort is to identify illegal gambling websites and social applications, along with their respective URLs, for immediate blocking,” ayon kay GAB chief Clarin.

“Given the rampant growth of illegal online gambling activities, the partnership between GAB, PLDT, and SMART assumes a critical role in strengthening the GAB-Anti-Illegal Gambling Unit (AIGU). GAB Chairman Clarin underscored the urgency of swiftly identifying and curbing suspected illegal websites.”

“The collective strength of GAB, SMART, and PLDT is poised to fortify the nation’s defenses against the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of illegal gambling. Through this strategic alliance, the three entities are committed to ensuring a safer and more regulated sports environment for the Filipino people,” dagdag ng chairman ng GAB.

Nangako si Clarin na patuloy niyang isusulong ang kapakanan ng mga professional athletes at palalakasin pa ang professional sports sa bansa.

“Higit po naming paiigtingin ang aming serbisyo-publiko. Sama -sama nating labanan ang illegal gambling activities sa bansa,” panapos ni Clarin.

(Abante Sports)