Tinapyasan umano ng P2 bilyon ang pondo para sa iba’t ibang proyekto sa distrito ni Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte at ang itinira ay P500 milyon na lamang.

Ito ang isiniwalat ni Duterte sa isang Facebook post kasabay ang kanyang pagbatikos sa isinusulong na People’s Initiative upang amiyendahan ang 1987 Constitution.

“I also would like to inform all Dabawenyos, most especially in my district, that the House leadership has taken out P2 billion from your NEP (national expenditure program) budget for the district and left only a measly P500 million for Dabawenyos this year,” sabi ni Duterte.

“To all congressmen ganging up on us, do not give me that kind of BS because I will not starve to death if you take my budget away. Ang kawawa is ‘yong mga Dabawenyos na bumoto kay PBBM,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon sa mambabatas mayroong nakapagsabi sa kanya na mayroong humiling sa mga senador na huwag maglagay ng proyekto sa kanyang distri-to.

“Hindi ako luluhod sa inyo para mabigyan ng proyekto lalo na at may 30% pang kinukuha ang isang pekeng panginoon… again, ang kawawa ay ang mahal kong mga dabawenyo,” giit ni Duterte.

Sinabi ni Duterte na ilang buwan siyang nanahimik at hindi sumali sa maruming politika ng Kamara de Representantes alang-alang sa kanyang mga constituent.

“I have kept my silence all through these months since I do not want my constituents to suffer from the dirty politics in the House of Representatives,” sabi ng mambabatas.

Binatikos din ni Duterte ang isinusulong na People’s Initiative upang maamiyendahan ang 1987 Constitution.

“This so-called people’s initiatives for Charter change is nothing but pure PI,” sabi ni Duterte. “I am against this people’s initiative as this is not the people’s voice but the voice of a few who wanted to perpetuate themselves in power.”

Ayon kay Duterte nakarating sa kanyang kaalaman na si PBA party-list Rep. Margarita “Migs” Nograles ang nangunguna sa pagsusulong ng PI sa Davao City.

(Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)