Inakusahan ni Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte si PBA party-list Rep. Margarita “Migs” Nograles na siyang nangunguna sa pagsusulong ng people’s initiative sa Davao City.

“To all Dabawenyos, do not sell your soul for a mere P100 or 10,000 in exchange for your signature. If you want to follow the MINIONS of the person DREAMING TO BE GREAT in Congress to perdition that is your choice,” diin ni Duterte sa kanyang Facebook post.

“This so-called people’s initiatives for charter change is nothing but pure PI,” diin pa niya.

“I am against this people’s initiative as this is not the people’s voice but the voice of a few who wanted to perpetuate themselves in power,” dagdag pa nito.

Mariin namang itinanggi ni Nograles ang alegasyon ni Rep. Duterte sa pagsasabing nasa Estados Unidos siya para kausapain ang law enforcement at Filipino-American advocacy groups tungkol sa kooperasyon sa laban sa child pornography at livelihood generation sa mga kababaihan sa Davao region.

Inamin ng grupong People’s Initiative for Reform, Modernization and Action (PIRMA) na sila ang nasa likod ng Charter change (Cha-cha) advertisement na umere sa mga TV network nitong nagdaang araw.

Ang PIRMA ay ang grupong nagsulong ng Cha-cha sa pamamagitan ng people’s initiative noong administrasyong Ramos.

Ayon sa abogadong si Alex Avisado, ang kanyang law firm ang tumutulong sa PIRMA para maisulong ang madugong laban sa pagsusog ng Konstitusyon.

Pinag-aaralan naman ni House Deputy Minority Leader at ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro ang paghahain ng resolusyon sa Kamara de Representantes upang silipin ang pinanggalingan ng pondo ng pro-Chacha ad na lumalabas sa telebisyon.

“Were the funds used for this ad from public coffers or money from foreign interests trying to change our Constitution so that they can own most of our country,” sabi ni Castro.

(Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)