KD palaban para kay Alexa

Hindi na nakatiis ang Star Magic artist na si KD Estrada sa pamba-bash kay Alexa Ilacad ng mga supporter ng dati niyang ship o fandom.

Sa kanyang statement na nilabas ng Kapamilya actor-singer sa X (dating Twitter), umalma na si KD at ayaw na raw niyang ma-associate sa fandom at sa dati niyang kapareha sa fandom na iyon.

Sey niya, “To the former ship or fandom I was associated in:

“I DON’T want to be associated with this fandom and the other person of this ship no longer. I have kept these feelings in for two years but some of you have already crossed the line.

“Your team CONSTANTLY bashes Alexa who I genuinely care about, which to some of you can’t seem to wrap your head around.

“I have let your hate and criticism towards me slide, I take that. But I cannot allow this ‘fandom’ who claims to ‘support’ me bash the family and person I love.

“And if you’re all asking for an explanation as to why I changed after ‘PBB’? I don’t owe any of you that. But if you want a simple explanation, it’s because I GREW UP.

“I am giving you the consent to send or even POST this to all the remaining Ky*i.”

Hindi pinangalanan ni KD ang shinip sa kanyang female star pero hinangaan siya ng mga netizen sa pagiging matapang niya at sa pag-defend niya kay Alexa.

Sey nila, “I understand where KD Estrada is coming from. He resented the bashings to Alexa of the fandom for 2 years. He ignored the bashes directed to him, but he can no longer allow the bashes against Alexa, who he loves, and her family. I support KD on this, wholeheartedly.”

Sey naman ng isang netizen, “Green flag as always. I salute you kd for being true, genuine, honest and sincere. We love you Kd and Alexa.”

Bonggels ni KD!

‘Yun na!