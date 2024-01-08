Danny Kingad dehins bebeybehin kabugbugang Hapon sa rematch

PLANONG tapusin ni Danny “King” Kingad ang kanyang rematch kay No. 4 flyweight ranked Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu sa ONE Championship: ONE 165 sa Enero 28 sa Ariake Arena sa Tokyo, Japan.

Hindi hahayaan ni Kingad na makapagdesisyon pa ang mga hurado dahil nais niyang pasukuin sa kanilang ikalawang tagpuan ang kalaban, na tinalo niya noong Setyembre 22, 2018 sa Jakarta Convention Center sa Indonesia na nagtapos sa third-round unanimous decision.

Aminado ang 28-anyos mula Sadanga, Mountain Province na magiging malamig ang pagtanggap sa kanya ng mga Hapon lalo na tangan ni Wakamatsu ang pagiging hometown-favorite.

“I really have to execute my game plan in that fight – which is to finish him. I want to get that finish, make sure it ends within the three rounds. And if it reaches the decision, then that’s on me. I don’t want to leave it to the hands of the judges,” pahayag ni Kingad na planong makabalik sa laban matapos ang halos isang taon sa panalo laban kay dating Southeast Asian Games wrestler Eko Roni Saputra.

“There are a lot of factors in this fight. The cheers of the crowd could affect how the judges see the fight, so I’m not taking chances. The game plan is to finish him.”

Iiwasan ni Kingad na muling masapol ng patama ni Wakamatsu na halos tumapos sa kanilang laban kasunod ng solidong hook sa mukha, kung saan pilit niyang ibinangon ang sarili upang makuha ang matinding desisyon. Gayunpaman, babantayan pa rin ni Kingad ang mga atake ni Wakamatsu upang hindi na maulit ang naturang banat sa kanya.

“I truly felt his power. It’s something that I’m really looking out for in the rematch. You don’t want to get caught with a clean one, especially with that type of power,” saad pa ni Kingad.

“I think I can knock him out. He’s a knockout artist for sure, but I believe I can finish him. All I need is that one clean shot. There’s no tough chin for a well-placed hit on the jaw. If I can’t knock him out, I believe I can also finish him on the mat. I’ll go all out for the finish. My prediction? Second round, I’ll finish him in the second round. I really don’t want this fight to last.”

(Gerard Arce)