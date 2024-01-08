Peter Joseph Groseclose, Avery Uriel Balbanida, Laetaz Amihan Rabe sasabak sa 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

SASABAK ang tatlong kabataang atletang Pinoy na sian Peter Joseph Groseclose, Avery Uriel Balbanida at Laetaz Amihan Rabe sa 2024 Winter Youth Olympics South Korea na gaganapin sa Gangwon simula sa Enero 19.

Ikinatuwa ni Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino ang kwalipikasyon ng tatlong atleta habang idiniin niya ang pare-parehong partisipasyon ng mga Pilipino sa Winter Games.

“I’m proud to announce the participation of our three teenagers to the Winter Youth Olympics,” sabi ni Tolentino. “We Filipinos have defied limitations and embraced the challenges of competing in winter sports through the years.”

“We’re living in a tropical country, but our spirit simply knows no boundaries. Our athletes are united in pursuing Olympic excellence and that’s also a testament to their Olympic spirit,” sabi pa nito.

Ang 16-anyos na si Groseclose ay makikipagkumpitensiya sa short track speed skating habang ang kaedad niyang si Balbanida ay sasabak sa cross-country skiing.

Sasabak naman ang 14-anyos na si Rabe sa free ski slope style at Big Air.

Ang Winter Youth Olympic Games ay nagtatampok ng mga atleta na edad 15 hanggang 18. Tatakbo ito hanggang Pebrero 1.

Si Ada Lacia Milby ang chef de mission at makakasama niya ang presidente ng Philippine Skating Union na si Nikki Cheng at Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation, na pinamumunuan ni Secretary General Jezreel Apelar.

Si Groseclose, ayon kay Cheng, ay kwalipikado sa Gangwon sa kanyang No. 32 ranking sa boys 500 meters sa World Short Track Speed Skating Championships noong Pebrero nakaraang taon sa Dresden, Germany. Sasabak siya sa 500m, 1000m at 1,500m.

Ito ang pangatlong beses na sasabak ang mga Filipino athletes sa Winter Youth Olympics mula noong 2012 inaugural sa Innsbruck, Austria, kung saan ang alpine skier na si Abel Tesfamariam ay tumapos sa No. 37 sa giant slalom at figure skater na si Michael Martinez na nasa No. 7 sa men’s singles.

Ang Pilipinas ay hindi naging kwalipikado ng isang atleta sa Lillehammer (Norway) 2016, ngunit bumalik noong 2020 sa Lausanne. (Lito Oredo)