Sa gitna ng nangyaring malawakang power outage sa Western Visayas, nagpahayag ng kumpiyansa si Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez na makatutulong ang Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) upang makapagtayo ng mga kinakailangang imprastraktura para matiyak ang maayos na suplay ng kuryente sa bansa.

Kasabay nito, nanawagan ng imbestigasyon si Speaker Romualdez sa naganap na power outage sa Western Visayas na nagsimula noong Enero 2 at nagtagal ng ilang araw upang mahanapan na ito ng solusyon.

“This event has highlighted critical issues in our power infrastructure, impacting numerous businesses, industries, and the daily lives of our citizens,” ani Romualdez.

“Given these challenges, I propose that the Maharlika Investment Corporation considers investing in the NGCP. This strategic investment could provide essential capital for infrastructure upgrades and help in lowering the cost of electricity for consumers,” sabi ni Speaker Romualdez.

“Such involvement could lead to improved efficiency, economic growth, enhanced energy security, support for renewable energy integration, and increased accountability in NGCP’s operations,” dagdag pa ng lider ng Kamara na mayroong mahigit 300 miyembro.

Iginiit din ni Speaker Romualdez ang sama-samang hakbang ng iba’t ibang ahensya gaya ng Department of Energy at Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) upang hindi na maulit ang power outage.

“I also urge the ERC and the NGCP to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this outage. Identifying and addressing the root causes is essential to prevent future occurrences and ensure a stable power supply. The involvement of the Maharlika Investment Corporation could be a significant step towards achieving a reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy infrastructure,” sabi pa ni Speaker Romualdez.

Sinabi ni Romualdez na nararapat lamang na magkaroon ang mga residente ng Western Visayas ng sapat at maaasahang power infrastructure at susuportahan umano niya ang mga hakbang upang makamit ito.

“The government is committed to working closely with all stakeholders during this challenging time. Our united efforts are vital in overcoming these challenges and ensuring the well-being and economic growth of the region,” saad pa ni Speaker Romualdez.